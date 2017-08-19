Senate recovers N120b, summons firms over revenue scam









The Senate Joint Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff and Marine Transport, has summoned more companies after it had recovered N120 billion from companies involved in revenue scam.

The committee on Friday directed Dana Group and 12 other companies, to appear before it on Monday to explain their involvement in N30 trillion revenue scam.

The Chairman of the committee, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, who made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja that investigative hearing had so far led to the recovery of more than N120 billion from erring companies.

Vowing to follow up on other companies, he said the committee was giving the companies the last opportunity to appear before it.

The companies are A-kehnal Integrated & Logistics Limited, Don Climax/Skyaim, Gagsel International, Africa Tiles & Ceramics and Network Oil & Gas.

Others are IBG Investment Limited, BUA International limited, Huawei Technologies, Indorama Petrochemicals, StarComms Plc, African Industries and African Wire and Allied.

He further disclosed that the committee had resolved to direct the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to start issuing Demand Notice (DM) to companies found culpable in the on-going investigation.

According to him, the demand notice is to ensure the companies return monies due to the Federal Government.

He added that companies found to have been involved in round tripping and money laundering would be charged to court with immediate effect.

”The committee has only taken the first batch of the companies invited.

”Only 61 companies have been interrogated and over 2000 companies are still expected to appear before us.

” During the committee sitting on Friday, 18th August most of the companies’ representatives heaped praises on the committee for what they described as a thorough job,” he said.(NAN)

The post Senate recovers N120b, summons firms over revenue scam appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

