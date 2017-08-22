Senate, Reps have received his letter – Saraki, Dogara

By Henry Umoru & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

…Resumes work, transmits letter to NASS

…Holds closed-door meeting with Osinbajo

..Senate, Reps have received his letter —Saraki, Dogara

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari who, yesterday, notified the leadership of the National Assembly that he has resumed work after his medical vacation in London, United Kingdom, may work from his house, the Presidency said.

President Buhari left the shores of Nigeria on May 7 for medical treatment in London after

formally informing the National Assembly of his vacation and the fact that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, would function as the Acting President, pending when he will return to the country.

The President came back to the country on Saturday evening after spending about 104 days in London and addressed the nation, yesterday, speaking on issues such as the unity of the country and security challenges as a result of Boko Haram insurgents, among others.

Buhari, according to his media aide, has written the leadership of the National Assembly that he was back to office.

The letter stated in part: “In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I write to intimate that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, August 21, 2017, after my medical follow-up in the United Kingdom.”

Why Buhari ‘ll work from home — Presidency

However, the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, explained through his twitter handle that the President would temporarily operate from his official residence also located in the villa.

He said: “Some renovations are ongoing at the office. Therefore, he’ll be operating from his fully equipped office in his residence; he will be back to the main office after the works.’’

It was gathered that the renovation work was being carried out by construction giant, Julius Berger, and it was uncertain when or how long the renovation would last.

Transmits letter to NASS

Confirming Buhari’s resumption, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, told State House correspondents yesterday: “Yes, some few minutes past 11 am, the President signed the letter notifying the National Assembly of his resumption.

“A copy has been sent to the Senate President and a copy has also been sent to the Speaker, House of Representatives, so the President has resumed.”

On what his resumption will do to Nigerians, the presidential spokesman said it meant the President they voted into office who was indisposed for some time, was ready to continue with the work he had been doing.

Commenting on Nigerians reaction to the President’s broadcast that his message was not explicit enough, Adesina said: “That broadcast was just one step of many steps that are going to be taken in the days and weeks and months ahead, so you can’t expect that everything will be said in one day.”

Buhari holds closed-door meeting with Osinbajo

Meanwhile, President Buhari, yesterday, held a closed-door meeting with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in his official home at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President operated from his official residence where he received visitors, including governors, that visited him.

It was gathered that Osinbajo, on his return from Lagos where he had earlier attended a conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, proceeded to Buhari’s residence a few minutes after 3 p.m. where they both held a closed door meeting.

Senate has received his letter —Saraki

The Senate president, Bukola Saraki, also, yesterday, confirmed receipt of the President’s letter of resumption.

Saraki in his Twitter handle said: “I have received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari informing the Senate that he has returned to the country. I have also acknowledged the letter.”

In line with precedence, details of the letter will not be made available to the media or the public because it was addressed to senators via the office of the Senate President, just as it would be made public when the Senate resumes on September 19.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, also acknowledged receipt of the President’s letter, yesterday.

