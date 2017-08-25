Pages Navigation Menu

Senate to end underground recruitment into federal agencies, parastatals‎ – Saraki

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Politics

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has revealed how the national assembly intends to end backdoor employments in the country. The Senate President said that the Upper Legislative Chamber will accelerate the passage of the Existing Vacancies in the Federal Civil Service (Prohibition) Bill, once it resumes in September. This was contained in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

