Senate warns Pencom, CBB, ICPC nominees not to resume

The Senate has warned nominees for the leadership of three Federal Government institutions not to resume work until their nominations are confirmed. The affected nominees are Ali Usman, who was nominated as Director General of the Pension Commission, Dr. Mohammed Isah nominated as Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, and Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, the […]

Senate warns Pencom, CBB, ICPC nominees not to resume

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

