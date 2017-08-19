Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate warns Pencom, CBB, ICPC nominees not to resume

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senate has warned nominees for the leadership of three Federal Government institutions not to resume work until their nominations are confirmed. The affected nominees are Ali Usman, who was nominated as Director General of the Pension Commission, Dr. Mohammed Isah nominated as Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, and Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, the […]

Senate warns Pencom, CBB, ICPC nominees not to resume

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.