Senator Akpabio Restates Commitment To Quality Education

By Bernard Tolani Dada

In pursuit of his commitment to the sustenance of qualitative education and sound representation, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has disbursed 27.4million Naira as scholarships and bursary grants to 274 students of tertiary institution across the country, from Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District.

The event, which held at the Independence Hall, Abak, with some critical stakeholders in attendance, featured presentation of one hundred thousand Naira cheques to beneficiaries who emerged successful in a highly competitive examination, as one of the packages in Senator Akpabio’s recently held senatorial briefing.

The Minority Leader lauded Governor Udom Emmanuel for his avowed commitment to promoting education in the state, noting that through various interventions, the state chief executive has shown greater dedication to the future of the state by investing in education, describing the financial support by the governor to recipients in the bursary category as exemplary.

Senator Akpabio announced that people of the district were satisfied with the several projects and programmes of the current state administration, promising that Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District will in 2019 vote for his return to the hilltop, in appreciation of his numerous sacrifices in making lives better for people of the state.

Again, he took the audience through his legislative experience in the red chambers, thanking his constituents for their support which has enabled him achieve all he has, within his short stay in the senate, while promising to do more to justify the peoples’ confidence in him.

The immediate past Akwa Ibom Governor tasked beneficiaries of the scholarship and bursary grants to renew their commitments to their studies, noting that hardwork, honesty and determination were virtues required of them as they position to lead the future of the district.

He reminded the people that every society that aspires to greatness must place a higher premium on education and expressed hope that resources invested in promoting education in the district will yield the expected result in high literacy level and manpower development to drive the socio economic yearning of the future.

Eulogizing Senator Akpabio’s giant strides as evidenced in his visibility in national politics, patriotism and commitment to the welfare of his people the Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo said the decision to send him to the Senate has been rewarding and commendable.

Mr. Ekpo thanked Senator Akpabio for not only surpassing the peoples expectation of him in the senate, but also for raising the district to national reckoning and declared the resolve of the people to support him for a second term in 2019.

The Chairman of the Senatorial Briefing Planning Committee, Sir. Emem Akpabio, in his welcome address, noted that the selection of beneficiaries for the grant ensured spread of beneficiaries in all wards of the district and fulfilled acceptable examination practices, while lauding the Senate Minority Leader for the confidence reposed in him and members of his committee.

Restating the readiness of the district to return Senator Akpabio to the senate in 2019, the immediate past commissioner for information and communications in the state Elder Aniekan Umanah, observed that the gesture of helping the youths find a rewarding future, through such huge investment in education, was an enduring legacy that will reposition the area for greater productivity.

In their good will messages Senator Emmanuel Ibokessien; Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District Vice Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Cletus Eshiet; immediate past commissioner for commerce, industry and investment, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem and Chairman Abak Local Government Transition Committee, Barr. Emmanuel Udosen, lauded the Senate Minority leader for his record breaking constituency briefing and quality representation.

Others including Mr. Anthony Luke, Dr. Godwin Udoudo and Lovina Umoefa join in commending Senator Akpabio for challenging the status quo to hand the area a template of effective representation.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, a medicine and surgery student of the University of Uyo, Mbuotidem Ibanga Akpan, who emerged overall best in the aptitude test thanked Senator Akpabio for investing in the future of the district and promised to make the district proud in their educational pursuit.

It would be recalled that the scholarship and bursary grant disbursement was part of events​ to follow Senator Akpabio’s Senatorial briefing and empowerment, where over 2000 people went home with cars, buses, tractors, block moulding machines, tricycles, tricycle trucks, grinding machines, industrial sewing machines, generators and several other items.

Plans are also underway for the inauguration of 48 Constituency projects​ initiated and completed by the Senate Minority Leader in the last two years.

