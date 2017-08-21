Senator commends Buhari over address

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, Sen. Shehu Sani, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his broadcast on Monday, saying he spoke as a nationalist.

Sani made the commendation via his Facebook account and said that the president did not only speak his mind, but the mind of Nigerians who cherished the country’s unity and peace and its collective progress.

“He sent a clear message to terrorists, ethnic irredentists, secessionists and champions of sectionalism, that this union is an indissoluble matrimony in all circumstances.

“The President’s speech was a lion’s roar, meant to reaffirm and reinforce the unity of a nation that showed signs of disintegration during his absence,” he said.

He added that the broadcast also re-established Buhari’s full control of a “staggering clime that headed to an engineered implosion during his absence’’.

The lawmaker said that the president’s speech was meant to wake up a slumbering nation dangerously forgetting the lessons of its history and the calling of its future.

According to him, the nation’s peace was being affected by the president’s absence.

He said that the dreams and vision for a better country could be achieved without subscribing to disorder, adding that the president’s speech was pleasing to those he tagged nationalists, “but may not be so for others’’.

The president left Nigeria on May 7 for medical treatment in England and returned on Saturday after 104 days.

Although he handed over power to the Vice President in compliance with the Constitution, his long absence elicited varied commentaries and protests, with some groups urging him to resume and address some of the issues bedevilling the country or resign.

