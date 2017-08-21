Senator George Weah Unveils Coalition For Democratic Change Manifesto – Front Page Africa
|
Senator George Weah Unveils Coalition For Democratic Change Manifesto
Monrovia – Neither the rain nor their long distances that they had to cover back to their homes could discourage them from waiting for their political leader who arrived at the party's headquarters in Congo Town at 11:30 PM Saturday night.
Scenes From the Coalition for Democratic Change Campaign Launch
