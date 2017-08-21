Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senator George Weah Unveils Coalition For Democratic Change Manifesto – Front Page Africa

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Senator George Weah Unveils Coalition For Democratic Change Manifesto
Front Page Africa
Monrovia – Neither the rain nor their long distances that they had to cover back to their homes could discourage them from waiting for their political leader who arrived at the party's headquarters in Congo Town at 11:30 PM Saturday night.
Scenes From the Coalition for Democratic Change Campaign LaunchThe Bush Chicken

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.