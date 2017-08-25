Senator T.A.Orji’s Timely Motion to Save Nigerians

Eddie Onuzuruike

The month of July has been a historic month to Nigerians since the counter coup d’etat of July 1966. Since then, most Nigerians cock their ears, clear their eyes waiting for anything, good or bad in what could be termed a July surprise.

July 19, 2017 in the National Assembly Abuja, turned to be a good one as it witnessed a resounding presentation in the Red Chamber of the upper house of the National Assembly, the Senate. Senator Theodore Orji who represents Abia Central senatorial district, shocked fellow colleagues with the motion titled ‘Anti-Malaria Drugs Banned By The European Union Still Being Sold And Consumed In Nigeria, Need For Senate To Investigate’.

It wasn’t surprising to many of us who are used to Senator T. A. Orji, who has through multiple means demonstrated his penchants in governance and legislation focused specifically on health, education and agriculture, all these aimed at improving the lot of humanity. I recollect with nostalgia in 2007, few days after being sworn-in as governor of Abia State when he remembered his civil service constituency and promoted the totality of the civil service workforce in Abia, pushing all to the next salary grade level among many pronouncements made to the relief of many who have been suffering due to unfriendly polices in governance.

Many of such elevating policies that characterised his tenure have been chronicled, especially through many books, newsletters and magazines at home and abroad. A historic discovery was brought to fore by the good governance tour of 2013, a fact finding mission made by Labaran Maku as a Minister of Information in the President Goodluck Jonathan era.

Now in the Senate of Federal Republic of Nigeria, the highest legislative body, it has been a track of good, soul lifting humanistic news. In one of their publications in 2016, The Daily Trust Newspaper acknowledged Senator Orji as one of those with the highest member of Bills in the Senate even as he was a rookie Senator. The most recent bill raised our collective consciousness to an ugly trend that has afflicted many citizens.

In our print and electronic media, cases of organ failure and chronic diseases are on the rise. Kidney transplant is not a disease for the poor. But this illness hardly differentiates between the rich and poor, forcing family members and other loved ones into desperate appeals to the public, through multiple media, soliciting for funds to enable bedridden Nigerians to embark on trips to India, Saudi Arabia, United States, UK, Germany and France. Many expert opinions suggest that the rise on such organ attacks are mostly as a result of toxic items consumed by human beings out of ignorance or just for their easy availability.

Hideously, many drugs banned in the U.S. and Europe due to their toxicity and adverse effects on ignorant citizens are seriously in use in Nigeria. This was the kernel and subject of Senator Orji’s motion on July 19, 2017 in the Senate. The drugs, as listed below are very shocking, considering the number, quite an unwholesome lot on the loose. They include: Alaxin 60mg tablet (dihydroartémisinine) B / 8, Alaxin oral suspension (dihydroartémisinine) FL / 80ml, Amodiaquine 200mg compressed B / 1000, Amodiaquine 200mg compressed B / 1000, Arinate 100mg tablet (artésunate) B / 6, Arinate 50 mg tablet (artésunate) B / 6, Arsumax 50 mg tablet (artésunate) B / 12, Artemax 60 mg tablet (dihydroartémisinine) B / 8, Artémédine 40 mg capsule (artemether) B / 12, Artémédine 50 mg tablet (artemether) B / 12, Artenam 50 mg tablet (artemether) B / 14, Artenam 60 mg tablet (artemether) B / 8, Artésiane 300 mg child powder oral suspension (artemether) FL / 38g,Artésunate 100mg compressed B / 120,Artésunate 50 mg tablet B / 12,Artexin 60 mg tablet (dihydroartémisinine) B / 8, Camoquin 200mg tablet (amodiaquine) B / 9, Camoquin 200mg tablet (amodiaquine) B / 25 blisters, Camoquin 200mg tablet (amodiaquine) B / 55 blisters, Camoquin 200mg tablet (amodiquine) B / 24, Camoquin 600 mg tablet (amodiaquine) B / 3, Camoquin oral suspension 50mg / 5ml (amodiaquine) FL / 60ml, Cotecxin oral suspension (dihydroartémisinine) FL / 80ml, Cotecxin 60 mg tablet (dihydroartémisinine) B / 8, Daraprim tablet (pyriméthamine) B / 30, Falcinil 50mg tablet (artésunate) B / 12, Flavoquine oral suspension 50mg / 5ml (amodiaquine) FL / 90ml, Flavoquine 200mg tablet (amodiaquine) B / 16, Flavoquine 200mg tablet (amodiaquine) B / 240, Gunate strong tablet (artésunate) B / 6 gvs labs, Tvitter powder oral suspension (artemether) FL / 100ml, Halfan 250mg tablet (halofantrine) B / 6, Halfan 250mg tablet (halofantrine) B / 120, Halfan oral suspension 5mg / 5ml (halofantrine) FL / 45ml, Malartin 200mg tablet (artésunate) B / 6, Malartin 50 mg tablet (artésunate) B / 12, mmh-malarex 450 mg capsule (peschiarafuchsiaefolia) B / 20, Paludrine 100mg tablet (proguanil) B / 56, Plasmotrim 200mg tablet (artésunate) B / 25 blisters / 6, Plasmotrim 200mg tablet (artésunate) B / 6, Plasmotrim 50 mg lactab (artésunate) B / 12, Plasmotrim 50 mg lactab (artésunate) B / 25 blisters /

It is not surprising that Senator Orji knows these too well. In his days in Abia while hosting Prof. Onyebuchi Chukwu, then Minister of Health, he impressed that only healthy people can enjoy dividends of democracy. Recall that prior to his assumption as governor of Abia State dialysis patients in Abia travelled abroad or outside Abia for such ailments but Senator Orji’s multiple installations in the ultramodern Abia Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic Centres halted the expensive medical exodus. Now he has taken a bold step to halt and thus attack the root cause of these blazing ailments that cannot be easily detected but very aggressively debilitating. The effects of this bold entreaty can only be imagined as it is V-shaped in action. Our Amazon Dora Akunyili is remembered today for her impenitent war on fake drugs, if she had been alive today, only God knows how furious she would have been for these toxic imports that are worst than fake drugs. Obviously more of such healthy moves will mean more days of enhanced longevity for Nigerians.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

