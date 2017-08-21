Seri: I Have Not Spoken To Barcelona

Ivorian midfielder, Jean Michael Seri insists he has had any contact with Barcelona about leaving his current club Nice.

The 26-year-old Nice man is highly sought after by Barcelona, who are in desperate need of a replacement for Neymar.

However, Seri, who has a release clause of €36 million has insisted he has not held any talks with the La Liga giants.

“I’m not in contact with anyone,” Seri told ESPN.

“If it happens, it happens. I’m still a Nice player, and we’ll see what happens later.

“I focus on what I have to do. If my agents and Barcelona see each other and talk, I don’t know anything about that.”

The post Seri: I Have Not Spoken To Barcelona appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

