Seri: I Have Not Spoken To Barcelona

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Sports

Ivorian midfielder, Jean Michael Seri insists he has had any contact with Barcelona about leaving his current club Nice.

The 26-year-old Nice man is highly sought after by Barcelona, who are in desperate need of a replacement for Neymar.

However, Seri, who has a release clause of €36 million has insisted he has not held any talks with the La Liga giants.

“I’m not in contact with anyone,” Seri told ESPN.

“If it happens, it happens. I’m still a Nice player, and we’ll see what happens later.

“I focus on what I have to do. If my agents and Barcelona see each other and talk, I don’t know anything about that.”

