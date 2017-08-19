Seven games to watch this weekend

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio Conte’s thin squad options? Tottenham’s terrible record at Wembley? Harry Kane’s August duck? Sunday’s fixture between the top two teams in the Premier League last season has several view angles. Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte will have to do without Cesc Fabregas, Gary Cahill (both suspended) Tiemoue Bakayoko, Eden Hazard and Pedro Rodriguez (all unfit) for the clash that might have some bearing on the Italian’s future. Mauricio Pochettino has come out to say the problem is not Wembley but the team if they falter at the National Stadium.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

This could have been a cracking opener but it really is unsure which Leverkusen side will show up. Bayer Leverkusen finished a depressing 12th last season but things might be different under Heiko Herrlich the new manager. Carlo Ancelotti begins his quest to win Bayern Munich a fifth consecutive title without a couple of his superstars including loan signing James Rodriguez. Still this game is one to watch as it could set the tone to how both sides play out the season.

Manchester City vs Everton

Both teams had it relatively easy in the opening weekend, but this fixture ensures they both test their strengths. Ronald Koeman’s side will hope to build on their performance and show they truly are ready to mix it with the top dawgs in the Premier League. Record signing, Gylfi Sigurdsson could make his debut against City. Guardiola’s side with over £200 million worth of new faces will hope to put out a performance even more impressive than their victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan

It’s the opening weekend in the Serie A and what better way for Borja Valero to start the season than to return to the Stadio Artemio Franchi he left controversially. Matias Vecino also left the Viola for Inter Milan. Luciano Spalleti will hope to start his tenure at Inter Milan with a win and it does look achievable as Fiorentina have lost many of their quality players and replaced them with little known names. New manager, Stefan Pioli has to grapple with lie without Federico Bernadeschi, Gonzalo Rodriguez, Borja Valero and Matias Vecino. Maybe we’d get a repeat of the nine goal thriller we had the last time these sides met.

Nigeria vs Benin

After losing the first leg, Nigeria are condemned to win this fixture by more than a goal difference if they would like to join the African Nations Champions next year at Kenya. With qualification on the line expect the best of football from the best set of legs in the Nigeria Professional League

ABS FC vs Plateau United

Plateau United could take a huge step in their title pursuit in their weekend game. They could go as far as getting one hand on the title already if they leave Ilorin with three points and MFMFC lose to Gombe United. The Jos side are six points ahead of their closest title rival, MFMFC and with just four games to go in the league, it might not be premature for celebrations to begin after the weekend game. Kenedy Boboye’s wards will have to be focused on the game though, as ABS FC need every point they can garner to beat the drop into the lower tier.

Paris Saint Germain vs Toulouse

World record signing, Neymar will make his home debut this weekend. It gives fans of the Parisian club the opportunity to see in flesh what £198 million is worth. Perhaps Neymar will treat the home fans to a hat-trick, a double-brace. For that amount he was purchased for, it really won’t be surprising if it happens.

