Sex Assault Retrial: Bill Cosby hires Michael Jackson’s former Lawyer Tom Mesereau

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Bill Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt confirmed on Monday that Tom Mesereau, onetime attorney of late pop icon Michael Jackson will now defend the actor in his upcoming re-trial for sexual assault in November. After Brian McMonagle quit earlier this month, his California-based co-counsel Angela Agrusa also filed a motion asking to be taking off the trial. The […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.