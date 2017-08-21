Shadowy War Over 2018 Ekiti Guber Poll

BY AHURAKA ISAH, Abuja –



The senator representing Ekiti South and senate deputy minority leader, Biodun Olujimi, has over the weekend distanced herself from a statement credited to her to the effect that the Ekiti state Governor Ayodele Fayose is an evil that is set to eliminate her for nursing ambition to contest governorship election in 2018.

The statement posted out mostly in the social-media which sound more real than imagined had read in part, “There is no doubt that the governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose is seriously hunting for my life. I am not the only one, very soon the bubble will bust. You will see him suspending almost half of the members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly. He would frame them up for one thing or the other. Not only that, his Deputy, Dr. Olusola Eleka is already done with that government, he may be suspended any moment next.”

“Fayose behaves more like a thug who is not properly brought up to associate with a civilised group or society. He doesn’t want to be challenged and he doesn’t like people asking him questions. He is a semi-god. It is high time Ekiti people rise against him. Even before this time, I told him, your excellency, it is wrong to refer to yourself as the Speaker of Ekiti Assembly, it doesn’t sound civilised and it is undemocratic.

“I also told him, it is not too good to share all the contracts in Ekiti State between yourself and your family. He got very angry, he said, madam, you are very stupid, I made you I made you what you are. Who are you to challenge my authority? He got me wrong and that was the genesis of my troubles with him.

“In another instance it stated thus, he later called some top PDP members to a meeting and warned us never to dream of contesting for the Ekiti governorship seat, not even me, not even Adeyeye, not even Surv. Aluko or Eleka or anyone for that matter. He warned, “anyone who goes against my order would pay dearly with his or her life.” What kind of a man is that?

“He asked some elders of the party who is older to be his father to prostrate and beg him for working against the party in the past. What do you call that for goodness sake? We would not allow this mistake in Ekiti again, his time is up and up.”

“I say without any apologies, Fayose is an evil incarnate, no one goes up through him without coming back to kiss the dust. Mine will be his last game, it is a fight to finish battle.”

But when LEADERSHIP correspondent confronted her over the telephone on the statement during the weekend, Olujimi said it was not true that she described Fayose as an evil incarnate that is seriously hunting for her life.

The senator who was a deputy governor during Fayose’s first coming on board however disclosed that she only has an issue with the Ekiti state Assembly where they resorted to indecent words to qualify her here and there and that has nothing to do with Governor Fayose.

“This statement or matter you are referring to is stale, I’ve earlier told some journalists that it’s not from me. I have enough courage to own up to whatever I says but this is not from me. As a matter of fact, I don’t use uncouth or vulgar languages, react through social media. I come from a very decent and responsible home and I am well brought up and as such appreciates human beings and their inherent values”, Olujimi said.,

But LEADERSHIP gathered that Fayose had allegedly asked Olujimi to withdraw her gubernatorial ambition but she had refused to back down. That informs why the state assembly appears to be antagonizing her too.

It was reported in the dailies last week that the Ekiti State House of Assembly is investigating two of its members, Michael Adedeji, representing Ekiti South West II, and Adeojo Fajana, representing Ekiti East I, for allegedly hobnobbing with Senator Olujimi, who it touted as an opposition.

The house said it was investigating the members after Senator Olujimi claimed on social media that she had 11 of the Assembly members on her side.

They were accused of converting public utilities such as roads and boreholes sunk by Senator Olujimi for their personal use, suspecting that the utilities were constructed to compromise them.

According to some reports, Senator Olujimi is nursing governorship ambition in 2018, a move strongly opposed by Fayose and his allies in the Peoples Democratic Party.

Briefing journalists last Thursday in Ado-Ekiti on the outcome of the investigations, the chairman of the House Committee on Information, Samuel Omotoso, said Mr. Adedeji had been pardoned by the assembly after apologising to the assembly in writing.

He said the house was too big to be in the pocket of the senator, saying her claims on social media that House members were loyal to her was “sacrilegious”.

