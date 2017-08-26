Shake-up at NPA, all general managers redeployed – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Shake-up at NPA, all general managers redeployed
TheCable
The board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has approved the redistribution of all general managers in its employ. The agency also approved a new organisational structure and the commencement of a business process re-engineering initiative that …
NPA re-shuffles management team
Breaking: Nigerian Ports Authority Approves New Structure… Scraps Zonal Structures
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!