Sharta partners Itihwe to empower 300 Udu youths

By Lucky Oji

WARRI—The councillor representing Ovwian Ward 11 in Udu Legislative Arm in partnership with Chief Amos Itihwe Foundation, has began a free empowerment/training programme of over 300 youths across the 32 communities as part of its bid to alleviate the sufferings of Udu youths.

The youth empowerment/training programme which kick started last Monday at the Ovwian community town hall with over 300 participants, had the community President General, Mr. Paul Odiete, Secretary, Comrade Abraham Osimini, Commissioner of DESOPADEC representing Udu, Ughelli South, Uvwie and Urhobos in Warri, Chief Amos Itihwe, leader of Udu Legislative Arm, Hon. Friday Okotogbo, Mr. Daniel Ekori (aka Omeco), Chairman of APC Udu chapter and others in attendance.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Chief Amos Itihwe expressed delight over the large turnout of Udu youths in the empowerment programme, adding that he is impressed about the initiative of Hon. Sharta, who is working hard to ameliorate the plight of Udu youths.

Also Speaking, President General of Ovwian community, Mr. Paul Odietethanked the DESOPADEC commissioner for partnering Hon. Sharta to empower the youths despite the dwindling economic fortunes.

The post Sharta partners Itihwe to empower 300 Udu youths appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

