Shave strokes off your putting with the Gen i1 smart golf ball

Developed by Coach Labs, the Gen i1 is an intelligent golf ball with an embedded nine-axis sensor, onboard MCU, and Bluetooth radio. These allow the golf ball to measure initial direction, speed, impact force, and ball rotation.

The post Shave strokes off your putting with the Gen i1 smart golf ball appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

