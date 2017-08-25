Shell begins gas production in Niger Delta

ROYAL Dutch Shell, British- Dutch oil and gas company, says it has started gas production from the second phase of the Gbaran-Ubie project in the Niger Delta. According to a statement released by the company on Wednesday, the project is an expansion of the Gbaran-Ubie development project that started in June 2010. Through its Shell […]

