Shell raises alarm over imminent oil spill, fire outbrake at its Belema oil and gas facilities

Jethro Ibileke/Niger Delta The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), has raised an alarm over imminent oil spill or fire outbrake, with serious consequences for some people who illegally occupy its Helena Flow Station and Gas Plant, and nearby communities, at River State. Authorities of the SPDC raised the alarm in a statement issued on Sunday and endorsed by its Spkoesman, Bamidele Odugbesan, following alleged illegal occupation of the Flow Station by unauthorised persons, including women and children. It said SPDC was “deeply concerned that unauthorised persons, including women and children, have been observed in close proximity to equipment that process crude oil and gas without the protection of safety clothing that is mandatory for people working in or accessing such restricted areas.

