Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shell to start gas production at expanded Nigeria project – Daily Trust

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Shell to start gas production at expanded Nigeria project
Daily Trust
Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell has started gas production from the second phase of the Gbaran-Ubie project in Nigeria's Niger Delta, the company said on Wednesday. The project is an expansion of the Gbaran-Ubie development which opened in …
Royal Dutch Shell Starts Production at Gbaran-Ubie Oil and Gas Project in NigeriaNasdaq
Shell starts Gbaran-Ubie Phase 2 flowsUpstream Online
Shell Starts Up Key Nigerian Gas ProjectNatural Gas World

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.