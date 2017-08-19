Shettima Appoints New HoS, Advisers

BY NDAHI Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has approved with immediate effect the appointment of a new Head of Service (HoS) in person of Architect Yerima Sale.

Architect Sale from Biu Local Government Area, was until his appointment, the Permanent Secretary of State Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, RRR.

He takes over from the outgoing HoS who retired from the state civil service, Barrister Yakubu Bukar and was appointed a commissioner(I) with the State Civil Service Commission.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government SSG, Alhaji Usman Jiddah Shuwa yesterday, the governor also approved the promotion of 14 state Directors and ministerial secretaries to Permanent Secretaries.

Shuwa also said new Special Advisers including Hon. Daniel Malang, who was a one time Caretaker Chairman of Hawul Local Government Area was appointed to serve in the Deputy Governor’s Office, Hon. Usman Mamman Durkwa.

Governor Shettima also approved the appointment of a 21 member Local Government Councils Transition Committee ahead of the proposed Council elections to usher in new government at the grassroots level before the end of his second tenure in 2019.

The statement also stated that the governor has approved the appointment of 17 new Special Advisers to the governor for each of the 17 Ministries and Parastatals, while a new member has been appointed for the State House of Assembly Serrvice Commission, Mallam Shehu Usman Fandi from Guzamala council area.

Also appointed according to the SSG are 7 honorary special advisers to the governor, amongst who were Professor Emiretus Umar Shehu and Professor Dili Dogo on Healthcare, while the former Deputy Governors in person of Alhaji Adamu Yuguda Dibal and Alhaji Abubakar Ali jatau on politics.

Others include; Engineer Ibrahimr Ali on Agriculture, Barrister Bashir Maidugu Public Administration and Former Head of Service Ibrahim Mohammed Timta will take charge of the Public Service.

The governor further approved the appointment of Dr. Bulama Mali Gubio, a retired Permanent Secretary and former Head of Service as the new Chairman Borno state Civil Service Commisision.

