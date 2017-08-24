Shocker! How 2 Lesbian Ladies Beaten And Burnt To Death In Makurdi (Graphic Photos)

Two beautiful ladies were beaten and set ablaze by some angry mob at the ‘Owner’s Occupier area’ in Makurdi, Benue State for allegedly involving themselves in acts of lesbianism.

Reports have it that the two ladies were caught in the act and were stripped naked, beaten and set ablaze on the street by residents of the area.

However, the Benue State Police Command has denied knowledge of the report, saying that several efforts to get the details of the report had proved abortive.

The new was broke by DAILY POST and they confirmed speaking with the Benue State Police PRO, Moses Yamu said, who said “We have seen the story on social media but report has not been made.

“I still doubt if this happened in Benue. How can such event happen in Makurdi and the police is not informed? Anyway, we shall let the public know once we are done with our investigations.”