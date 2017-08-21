Pages Navigation Menu

Shocking!! 10 Confirmed Dead After 2 Commuter Buses Crashed Head On In Harare Nyamapanda Road (Photos)

Posted on Aug 21, 2017

Ten people have been confirmed dead after two commuter omnibuses crushed head on at the 59 kilometre peg along the Harare – Nyamapanda road on Monday evening.

Witnesses told ZimEye.com that the two omnibuses crushed head on after one of the drivers tried to overtake another vehicle at a blind curve crushing head on to the oncoming mini bus.

