Shoprite eyes wallets of upmarket consumers – Moneyweb.co.za

Shoprite eyes wallets of upmarket consumers
The retailer is upping the ante by wooing Woolworths' upmarket customers into its Checkers stores. Ray Mahlaka / 23 August 2017 00:33. Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said it would use its subsidiary Checkers to grow its exposure to the upper market.
