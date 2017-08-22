Shoprite Usave celebrates first year in Nigeria









Shoprite Usave celebrates first year in Nigeria

Usave Nigeria recently celebrated its first year of successful operations following the opening of its flagship store in Maryland, Lagos in June 2016.

Shoprite introduced Nigeria to world-class shopping through its core business promise of lower prices when the supermarket chain first launched in the country a little over 10 years ago.

Africa’s largest retailer subsequently introduced Nigeria to another unique retail concept with the opening of its first Usave store at the Purple Mall in Maryland in 2016.







Shoprite Usave is underpinned by the simple philosophy that “When we save, Usave”. The grocery chain removes the cost of packaging and other trimmings out of the value chain, offering customers a range of basic food and household items at even greater discounted prices.

“It’s been a great first year and we’d like to thank our customers for their loyal support,” commented Shoprite’s regional manager, Olufemi Oke.

