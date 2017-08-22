Pages Navigation Menu

Should a married man be on snap chat?- singer, Skuki Peeshaun asks

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Peeshaun of the famous duo, Skuki, asked this question while responding to one of his married fans who seemed to be frustrated by his new single, Forkanizer. The fan said the song has got many young ladies on snap chat twerking and tempting men. The frustrated fan informed Peeshaun that he is a married man. …

The post Should a married man be on snap chat?- singer, Skuki Peeshaun asks appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

