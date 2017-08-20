Pages Navigation Menu

Shower before you Swim – Swiss Hotel accused of Anti-Semitism

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A hotel in Switzerland – Aparthaus Paradies, has been accused of anti-Semitism after a photo of a notice asking Jewish guests to take a shower circulated on social media. “To our Jewish guests: Please take a shower before you go swimming and although after swimming. If you break the rules, I’m forced to close the swimming […]

