Siberia Stabbing Attack Suspect Fatally Shot After Wounding 7 – TIME

(MOSCOW) — A knife-wielding man went on a stabbing rampage Saturday in a Siberian city, wounding seven people before police shot and killed him. The Islamic State's Aamaq news agency hours later claimed the attacker was "an Islamic State soldier.
