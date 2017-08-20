Sierra Leone: 3 officials fired over alleged Hajj scam – Anadolu Agency
|
Anadolu Agency
|
Sierra Leone: 3 officials fired over alleged Hajj scam
Anadolu Agency
Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma has dismissed three high-profile government officials over an alleged Hajj fraud. “His Excellency the President wishes to inform the general public that the following officials who are members of the Hajj …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!