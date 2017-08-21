Silva wants Isaac Success to remain at Watford – Pulse Nigeria
|
Hull Daily Mail
|
Silva wants Isaac Success to remain at Watford
Pulse Nigeria
Silva says Success will have to adapt to his ideas before he can get into the squad. Published: 58 minutes ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Isaac Success play Watford manager wants Isaac Success to remain at the club (Twitter/Watford) …
Watford striker could be on his way – with Hull City ready to pounce
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!