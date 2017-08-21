Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Silva wants Isaac Success to remain at Watford – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Hull Daily Mail

Silva wants Isaac Success to remain at Watford
Pulse Nigeria
Silva says Success will have to adapt to his ideas before he can get into the squad. Published: 58 minutes ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Isaac Success play Watford manager wants Isaac Success to remain at the club (Twitter/Watford) …
Watford striker could be on his way – with Hull City ready to pounceHertfordshire Mercury

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.