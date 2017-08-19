Silverbird Partners Meditol for MBGN

Two formidable Nigerian brands, Silverbird and Meditol medicated and antiseptic soap have wrapped up a partnership deal to stage this year’s edition of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, pageantry. Silverbird, a member of the Silverbird Group is superintended over by a tourism enthusiast and businessman, Ben Murray Bruce. Bruce is a serving senator is also Chief Executive Officer of Silverbird TV and Rhythm FM. The two broadcast media outfits are members of the Silverbird Group.

On the other hand, range of soap is produced by Evans Industries Nigeria Limited, a member of the Ekulo Group. Its Chairman is Emma Bishop Okonkwo (OFR), a seasoned industrialist and businessman.

A press release signed by the Media Adviser to the Ekulo Group, Ingram Osigwe, noted that after a year interlude, Nigeria and Africa’s biggest, most prestigious and glamorous beauty pageantry, the Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria, MBGN is once again set to take the centre stage courtesy of Silverbird and Meditol medicated and antiseptic soap.

According to Osigwe, interplay of factors combined to abort the 2016 edition of pageantry, the first in the 30 years history of the yearly epoch event. The Ekulo and Silverbird groups say partnership between Meditol and Silverbird is an elegant marriage of two indigenous brands and market leaders that is primed at birthing terrific 2017 MBGN.

Meditol range of soap protects heals and beautifies. It’s a family soap with five variants namely Meditol Original with Avocado extracts, Meditol Classic with Shea Butter Extracts, Meditol Gentle with Olive Oil, Meditol Cool with Menthol, Meditol Herbal with Aloe Vera Extracts.

Apart from Meditol, Evans industries also manufacture other household items, including the popular Eva range of soaps and Hawaii range of Papaya & Carrot Whitening soaps.

Evans Industries Limited is a fully-owned Nigerian company with belief in Nigeria with a proud maxim: “We are proud of Nigeria. We want Nigeria to be proud of us.” In making the Meditol soap range, Evans Industries limited, is on a mission to prove that Nigerians can produce skin care soaps that are at par with international standards.

The Meditol range is the next level in antiseptic and medicated soaps making waves in the country.

