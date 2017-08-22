Pages Navigation Menu

Simone Biles officially has her first boyfriend and he’s cute!

Posted on Aug 22, 2017

Olympic medalist Simone Biles is now dating and he’s her first boyfriend ever. The gymnast, who revealed earlier in the year that she has never had a boyfriend in her life, has now fallen head over heels in love with a fellow gymnast. The 20-year-old confirmed her romance with Stacey Ervin by posting a photo …

Hello. Add your message here.