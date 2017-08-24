Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Skales dumped by Ethiopian girlfriend a year after leaving his Nigerian babe for her – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Skales dumped by Ethiopian girlfriend a year after leaving his Nigerian babe for her
NAIJ.COM
Skales is one musician who is often overlooked when it comes to his music. But for some reason, his romantic life always attracts attention. He has made the news because he has been reportedly dumped by his Ethiopian girlfriend one year after leaving
Skales Dumped by His Ethiopian GirlfriendInformation Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.