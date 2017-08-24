Skales dumped by Ethiopian girlfriend a year after leaving his Nigerian babe for her – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Skales dumped by Ethiopian girlfriend a year after leaving his Nigerian babe for her
NAIJ.COM
Skales is one musician who is often overlooked when it comes to his music. But for some reason, his romantic life always attracts attention. He has made the news because he has been reportedly dumped by his Ethiopian girlfriend one year after leaving …
Skales Dumped by His Ethiopian Girlfriend
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!