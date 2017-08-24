Skales Dumped by His Ethiopian Girlfriend

In September 2016, Nigerian Singer Skales shocked his fans when he ended his relationship with his long time Nigerian girlfriend Sasay and quickly switched up to a beautiful Ethiopian lady known as Leyla Konjo. At that time, friends of Sasay declared war with Skales on Twitter, but that didn’t stop the rapper and singer from …

The post Skales Dumped by His Ethiopian Girlfriend appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

