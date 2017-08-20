Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Skiibii: Moon and Back [Video]

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Skiibii is out with a new song and this one is titled “Moon and Back”. “Moon and Back” comes off the back of the successful release of the smash hit Afro-pop joint “London” which featured Mavin Records golden boy Reekado Banks. It is no longer news that for a while now Skiibii has been trying […]

Skiibii: Moon and Back [Video]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.