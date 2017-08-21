Skuki: Forkanizer [Music]

Skuki returns with another banger and this one is titled “Forkanizer”. One thing the talented Nigerian Afro hip hop duo composed of two brothers: Tumininu Laolu-Oguniyi and Atewologun Laolu-Ogunniyi are known for is for dropping hit songs. “Forkanizer” is not an exception as it is a potential party starter and as is usually the case […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

