Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Skuki: Forkanizer [Music]

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Skuki returns with another banger and this one is titled “Forkanizer”. One thing the talented Nigerian Afro hip hop duo composed of two brothers: Tumininu Laolu-Oguniyi and Atewologun Laolu-Ogunniyi are known for is for dropping hit songs. “Forkanizer” is not an exception as it is a potential party starter and as is usually the case […]

Skuki: Forkanizer [Music]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.