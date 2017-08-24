Slain Permanent Secretary: Osun govt give N17m to families

Osun State government has given the families of the slain Permanent Secretary, Bureau of General Services, Mrs. Oluwakemi Kolawole and her driver the sum of N17million.

Osun State Head of Service, Mr. Sunday Owoeye made this known through a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

The statement read, “The Forum of Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries and equivalent positions, wishes to express our profound gratitude to all those who commiserated with and stood by us before, during and after the burial programme for the late Permanent Secretary, Bureau of General Services, Mrs Olufunke Oluwakemi Kolawole.

“The plethora of condolence messages and multifarious visits from sympathisers following the sudden and irreparable loss of our amiable colleague was overwhelming and had, indeed, truly shown that in adversity, we know our genuine friends.

“Our profound appreciation particularly goes to the State Government of Osun, under the benevolent leadership of the Governor, Raul Aregbesola, for prompt positive official steps taken to mitigate the trauma of the sad episode by releasing a total sum of N17,526, 307.76k to cover such sundry critical matters as burial assistance to the Family (N3m), medical treatment of the deceased’s driver and cost of retrieval of her official car (N930,000); her arrears of salaries and allowances from July, 2015 to the point of death (N4.42m) and her Group Life Insurance entitlements (N9.1m).

“The money that is released are to provide succour to the family of the deceased, especially the desire of the Government to ensure that the education of the children is not hampered. Government has also approved the sum of N8.8m for her up-to-date Contributory Pension Scheme remittances to be cash-backed by the Office of Accountant-General to facilitate prompt processing and delivery of her Bond Certificate by her Pension Fund Administrator to her Estate’s Administrator.”

