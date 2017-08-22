Slaven Bilic Hoping To Add One More New Signing At West Ham

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic would like to bring in one more player before the transfer window closes.

Manager Slaven Bilic says the Hammers “are still waiting” for news on whether William Carvalho will join from Sporting Lisbon but says he will only release players if he is able to bring in replacements.

“We will see what happens in the last week of the transfer window, if somebody is going to leave or come in,” said Bilic. “Like most clubs we are ready to do something, both ways in case something good comes on our plate.

“I’m happy with the squad now. I would like to have one more and after that, if somebody leaves we have to fill that gap because we don’t have a big squad.

“This is our squad for the season, or at least until January. We are happy but if somebody leaves we have to be ready to act.”

