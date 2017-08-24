Small Doctor is trending today on Google for stroking his manhood – Naija News
Pop singer, Small Doctor is in the news for a wrong reason after he mistakenly uploaded a video of of him stroking his manhood on social media. A shocking video has surfaced online with Small Doctor seen stroking his manhood seriously on camera.
Penalty lo throw in: Small Doctor's masturbating video hits Twitter
