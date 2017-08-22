Smugglers deploy keke to illicit act, Customs alerts

From Desmond Mgboh/Kano

The Kano /Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has raised alarm over the employment of tricycles by smugglers in the importation of contrabands into the country.

The State Comptroller, Alhaji Yusuf Abba Kyari disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing the press on the confiscation of some smuggled items in four tricycles in the outskirts of Kano State .

“We want to inform the general public of a new trick by smugglers in bringing in smuggled items to markets in the state after they had smuggled them in through our unmanned borders” he stated.

Speaking while displaying the seized items, he explained the contrabands included 45 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50 kilograms each, 30 cartoons of foreign spaghetti and some jerry cans of vegetable oil of 25 liters each adding that they were loaded in four tricycles.

The Custom boss noted that, “They brought these goods into country the through the porous unmanned borders to the villages and offloaded the items them before bringing them into the metropolis”

Daily Sun gathered smugglers behind the act had fled before the arrival of the officers..

The Customs boss advised the public against supporting smugglers in their illegal act while appealing to them to avail the Service with intelligence report that would lead to the arrest of any smuggler in their midst

He added that his officers had been directed to arrest any person, who directly or indirectly, provides any form of backing or support to smugglers in the process of their operation.

