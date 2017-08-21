Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Snake smugglers disappear from custody in Calabar – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Snake smugglers disappear from custody in Calabar
Vanguard
CALABAR—TWO persons, suspected to have smuggled 145 poisonous snakes and other tropical rainforest reptiles from Cameroon to Nigeria, have disappeared from the custody of the Nigerian Agricultural and Quarantine Agency in Calabar, the office they …
Smugglers of imported snakes disappear from custodyThe Eagle Online
Suspected Smugglers of Snakes have “disappeared” from Custody – OfficialBellaNaija

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.