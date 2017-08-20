Pages Navigation Menu

So much to achieve with Buhari back – Tinubu

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his excitement with President Muhammad Buhari’s return to Nigeria. In a statement released to the media, Asiwaju said it was a great thing for Nigeria that Buhari had returned as so much can now be achieved. The statement read, “President Buhari’s return to the country is an answer to…

The post So much to achieve with Buhari back – Tinubu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

