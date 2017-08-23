So Sad: Nollywood Actress Loses Her Only Child.

Veteran Nollywood actress and associate pastor of the Fresh Oil Ministry International Church, Lagos, Eucharia Anunobi has according to new reports, lost her only child, Raymond Ekwu to sickle cell Anemia. The young man was said to have died early Tuesday morning from complications associated with the disorder. Raymond was born in 2002 by Eucharia and her …

