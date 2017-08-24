Social media agog as Funke Akindele celebrates birthday

The social media was agog on Thursday with birthday wishes from notable entertainers in the Nigerian entertainment industry to Nollywood actress Olufunke Akindele Bello on her 41st birthday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the actress, movie producer and a philanthropist was born on Aug. 24, 1976 in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

She came into the limelight after featuring in a popular United Nations Population Fund-sponsored sitcom: “I Need to Know’’, which ran from 1998 to 2002.

Her popularity was recently boosted when she won the best actress in a leading role in the African Movie Academy Award (AMA Awards) with her popular record breaking movie “JENIFA’’.

Bello acquired a National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Ogun State Polytechnic, and later a degree in law from the University of Lagos.

Popular actress Mercy Aigbe,took to her twitter handle @realmercyaigbe to express her wish for the celebrant, “Happy birthday my super woman, thank you for being amazing you’’.

Talented actress and movie producer, Uche Jombo Rodrigues on her twitter page @uchejombo wrote, “ Jenifa!!!!! Birthday girl, ujlovers show this sister of mine love @funkeakindele you deserve every blessing, love, favour and grace, love U.’’

An indigenous telecommunication giant in the country on which Bello is a brand ambassador also sent her birthday wishes:

“Happy Birthday #Jenifa @funkejenifaakindele wishing you all the very best today and always. Glo Up. #HappyBirthdayJenifa’’.

Also, a Nigerian blogger, Uchenna Eze, founder of `BellaNaija’ wrote on her handle @bellanaija, “Happy Birthday @funkeakindele! Sending love & light your way #BellaNaija.’’

Nollywood actress, producer and singer, Andrea Chika Chukwu, on her twitter page @OfficalCHICA said, “happy anniversary to my girl/sister/friend @funkeakindele #omalicha and my brother @jjcskillzhttps’’.

The celebrant’s husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skills expressed his birthday wishes on his twitter handle @JJCSKILLZ.

He wrote, “weda dey like am, weda dey no like am o. We are celebrating your birthday, it’s your birthday…’’.

