Social media agog as Funke Akindele celebrates birthday – Gistmaster (blog)
|
Social media agog as Funke Akindele celebrates birthday
Gistmaster (blog)
The social media was agog on Thursday with birthday wishes from notable entertainers in the Nigerian entertainment industry to Nollywood actress Olufunke Akindele Bello on her 41st birthday. Newsmen report that the actress, movie producer and a …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!