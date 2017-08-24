Social media agog as Funke Akindele celebrates birthday

The social media was agog on Thursday with birthday wishes from notable entertainers in the Nigerian entertainment industry to Nollywood actress Olufunke Akindele Bello on her 41st birthday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the actress, movie producer and a philanthropist was born on Aug. 24, 1976 in Ikorodu, Lagos State. She came…

The post Social media agog as Funke Akindele celebrates birthday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

