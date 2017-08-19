‘Social media responsible for a lot of marriage breakups’ – Sound Sultan – Nigerian Entertainment Today
'Social media responsible for a lot of marriage breakups' – Sound Sultan
Sound Sultan has blamed the crash of many marriages and relationships in Nigeria on social media, saying people who a couple feels have their backs actually do not. While admitting all marriages are not perfect, he stated that it is the people who are …
