Sokoto Govt, Sultanate Council order for special prayers for Buhari in mosques today

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Sokoto – The Sokoto state government and the Sultanate Council yesterday night ordered for special prayer sessions at all jumaat mosques on Friday across the state for full recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement issued Thursday evening by Malam Imam Imam, the spokesman of Governor Aminu Tambuwal said while Tambuwal will attend a meeting of Governors with the President in Abuja, state Deputy Governor Ahmed Aliyu and top Government functionaries will join the Sultanate Council officials at a prayer to be held at the Sultan Bello Mosque in Sokoto.

Similarly, all Imams have been directed to lead prayers in their localities for continued good health of the President.

“In the same vein, Sokoto pilgrims have been informed of the need to use the occasion of the last ten days of the Dhul Hajj in the Islamic calendar, which are holy days, to intensify prayers for the good health of the President and peace and stability of the nation.

“The government equally urged all individuals to privately pray for our beloved leader after his return to the country from medical vacation,” the statement added.

