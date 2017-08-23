Sokoto State Govt. pays N1.8bn to UNICEF to boost education, health, sanitation
Sokoto State Government said on Tuesday in Sokoto it paid N1.8 billion as counterpart funding in various initiatives entered with UNICEF to boost basic education, healthcare delivery and sanitation in the state. Gov. Aminu Tambuwal said this during the opening ceremony of a three-day forum on high level Advocacy and Community Engagement (ACE). Tambuwal said…
