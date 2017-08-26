Sokoto: Tambuwal, Sultanate Council Hold Special Prayers For PMB

By ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal yesterday in conjunction with the Sultanate Council organised a special prayer session for President Muhammad Buhari’s health in all Juma’at mosques across the state.

The prayer session which was specifically offered to not only appreciate God for the health of the President, but to also wish him permanent health.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by Tambuwal’s spokesperson, Imam Imam, while the governor will attend a meeting of governors with PMB in Abuja, his deputy, Ahmed Aliyu, all top government functionaries will join the Sultanate Council officials for the prayers to be held at the Sultan Bello Mosque within the metropolis.

The governor also directed all Imams to lead prayers in their localities for continued good health of the President. Even as Tambuwal urged everybody across the state to devote Friday, 25th August, 2017 as special prayer day for the President.

The statement read in part, “In the same vein, all pilgrims from Sokoto state currentlyp performing Hajj in Mecca (Saudi Arabia) to as well as use the occasion of the last ten days of the Dhul Hajj in the Islamic calendar, which are holy days, to intensify prayers for the good health of the President and peace and stability of the nation.

“The government equally urged all individuals to privately pray for our beloved leader after his return to the country from medical vacation.”

In compliance with these directives, Christians in the state also organised intercessory prayers for PMB’s sustained health.

The post Sokoto: Tambuwal, Sultanate Council Hold Special Prayers For PMB appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

