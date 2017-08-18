Solid Star, Reekado Banks And Others Denied Visa To Italy

Yesterday, LIB exclusively reported that Mavin singer, Reekado Banks was denied visa to travel to UK for his ‘Thank You concert’ which left him a bit depressed. Now, we can confirm that he’s not the only celebrity to have suffered in the hands on the foreign embassies as Solidstar was also denied visa by the Italian embassy. …

The post Solid Star, Reekado Banks And Others Denied Visa To Italy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

