Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Solidstar Denied Visa By the Italian Embassy

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian musician Solidstar has been denied visa by the Italian embassy, this is coming just a day after Reekado Banks was also denied Visa for his ‘Thank You Concert’ in U.K which got him depressed. According to a LIB source; ‘Solidstar applied for a Tourist Visa and was denied‘. The singer who is gearing up …

The post Solidstar Denied Visa By the Italian Embassy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.