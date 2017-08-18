Solidstar Denied Visa By the Italian Embassy

Nigerian musician Solidstar has been denied visa by the Italian embassy, this is coming just a day after Reekado Banks was also denied Visa for his ‘Thank You Concert’ in U.K which got him depressed. According to a LIB source; ‘Solidstar applied for a Tourist Visa and was denied‘. The singer who is gearing up …

The post Solidstar Denied Visa By the Italian Embassy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

